‘The Batman’ Resumes Production In UK After Robert Pattinson COVID-19 Shutdown

Warner Bros has confirmed that The Batman is back up and running. This comes two weeks after the production shut down after star Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19. No word yet if Pattinson is back on set at Warner Bros Leavesden as the studio doesn’t comment on staffers’ personal status.

“Following a hiatus for COVID-19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the UK,” said a studio rep-issued statement.

Production had restarted on Batman earlier this month after a 5 1/2-month pause due to the pandemic. Three days in, Pattinson turned up positive with the coronavirus.

Following Batman‘s initial shutdown, director Matt Reeves told Deadline that he had a quarter of the movie in the can and reportedly has another three months to shoot. That said, he delivered a teaser with a lot of stuff at DC Fandome recently for the film’s scheduled October 1, 2021 release date.

Vanity Fair was the first to report the Pattinson news when that part of the story broke.