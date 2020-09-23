Teddi Mellencamp Confirms ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Exit On Instagram: “It Feels Like A Breakup”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp has confirmed her exit from the Bravo show. The Housewife addressed the news in an Instagram video on Tuesday.

“I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course I could give you the standard response of ‘we both came to the decision that it would be best…. ‘ nah. I’m not going to do that,” she told her Instagram followers and RHOBH fans.

Mellencamp appeared in season 8, 9 and 10 of the Bravo reality show. In her video, Mellencamp said that she was sad upon receiving the news from reality television network.

“It feels like a breakup almost because you develop such relationships with the cast and the crew and you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show,” she said.

While exiting the show may be somewhat heartbreaking for the Beverly Hills accountability couch, she said sh’s looking forward to devoting her time and effort elsewhere.

“I’m really looking forward to the future and being able focus on my family, my friends all in,” she added. “I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead.

Watch Mellencamp’s official announcement below.