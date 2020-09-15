Ted Sarandos Elected Chair Of Academy Museum’s Board Of Trustees

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Board of Trustees said Tuesday that it has elected Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos as its chairman, a move that comes after previous chair Ron Meyer stepped down last month.

Sarandos had been the board’s vice-chair when he was named acting chair in the wake the departure of Meyer, who abruptly exited as vice chairman of NBCUniversal.

“Growing up a movie lover, I always wished for a place like the Academy Museum—somewhere I could lose myself in the magic of film,” Sarandos said today. “I am both honored and inspired to serve as chair, alongside the magnificent board of trustees and museum staff, as we work towards our April 2021 opening.”

In other Academy Museum voting, Miky Lee (Mie Kyung Lee) was elected vice-chair, and Paramount’s Jim Gianopulos was elected Treasurer. Kimberly Steward was re-elected to her role as Secretary.

The museum’s governing body, the board of trustees oversees the organization’s strategic vision, maintains its financial health, and ensures the institution fulfills its mission to advance the understanding, celebration, and preservation of cinema through inclusive and accessible exhibitions, screenings, programs, initiatives, and collections.

The full board consists of Sarandos, Lee, Steward, Gianopulos and Patricia S. Bellinger, Jason Blum, Arnaud Boetsch, Olivier de Givenchy, Laura Dern, David Dolby, Sidonie Seydoux Dumas, Ray Halbritter, Tom Hanks, Dawn Hudson, Ryan Murphy, Isis Mussenden, Katherine Oliver, Alejandro Ramírez Magaña, Dominic Ng, David Rubin, Regina K. Scully, Emma Thomas, Diane von Furstenberg and Kevin Yeaman.

The museum is still set for an April 30, 2021 opening.