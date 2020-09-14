‘Watchmen’, ‘Succession’ And ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Lead Winners At TCA Awards

The Television Critics Association said Monday that HBO’s limited series Watchmen led the way with six wins at the group’s annual TCA Awards. The series, which also leads with 26 Emmy nominations this year, picked up honors including Outstanding Movie, Miniseries, Or Special; Outstanding New Program; Individual Achievement In Drama for Regina King and the group’s leading Program Of The Year award.

HBO also fared well with Succession, which won Outstanding Achievement In Drama, and A Black Lady Sketch Show, which earned Outstanding Achievement In Sketch/Variety Show.

Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek won for Outstanding Achievement In Comedy, with Catherine O’Hara taking the Individual Achievement In Comedy award.

Here’s the full winners list:

Individual Achievement In Drama

Regina King (WATCHMEN, HBO)

Individual Achievement In Comedy

Catherine O’Hara (SCHITT’S CREEK, Pop TV)

Outstanding Achievement In News and Information

THE LAST DANCE (ESPN)

Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming

CHEER (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming

MOLLY OF DENALI (PBS Kids)

Outstanding Achievement In Sketch/Variety Shows

A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW (HBO)

Outstanding New Program

WATCHMEN (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement In Movie, Miniseries, Or Special

WATCHMEN (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement In Drama

SUCCESSION (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement In Comedy

SCHITT’S CREEK (Pop TV)

Program of the Year

WATCHMEN (HBO)

Career Achievement Honoree

Alex Trebek

Heritage Award

STAR TREK (CBS)