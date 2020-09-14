‘Watchmen’, ‘Succession’ And ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Lead Winners At TCA Awards

The Television Critics Association said Monday that HBO’s limited series Watchmen led the way with six wins at the group’s annual TCA Awards. The series, which also leads with 26 Emmy nominations this year, picked up honors including Outstanding Movie, Miniseries, Or Special; Outstanding New Program; Individual Achievement In Drama for Regina King and the group’s leading Program Of The Year award.
HBO also fared well with Succession, which won Outstanding Achievement In Drama, and A Black Lady Sketch Show, which earned Outstanding Achievement In Sketch/Variety Show.
Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek won for Outstanding Achievement In Comedy, with Catherine O’Hara taking the Individual Achievement In Comedy award.
Here’s the full winners list:
Individual Achievement In Drama
Regina King (WATCHMEN, HBO)
Individual Achievement In Comedy
Catherine O’Hara (SCHITT’S CREEK, Pop TV)
Outstanding Achievement In News and Information
THE LAST DANCE (ESPN)
Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming
CHEER (Netflix)
Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming
MOLLY OF DENALI (PBS Kids)
Outstanding Achievement In Sketch/Variety Shows
A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW (HBO)
Outstanding New Program
WATCHMEN (HBO)
Outstanding Achievement In Movie, Miniseries, Or Special
WATCHMEN (HBO)
Outstanding Achievement In Drama
SUCCESSION (HBO)
Outstanding Achievement In Comedy
SCHITT’S CREEK (Pop TV)
Program of the Year
WATCHMEN (HBO)
Career Achievement Honoree
Alex Trebek
Heritage Award
STAR TREK (CBS)
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.