TBS Orders Extreme Talent Format ‘Go-Big Show’ With Drive-In Audience & Judges Including Snoop Dogg

TBS is going big with a new extreme talent competition that will swap studio spectators for a drive-in audience.

The WarnerMedia network has ordered Go-Big Show, featuring celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Briarpatch’s Rosario Dawson, The Righteous Gemstones’ Jennifer Nettles and All Elite Wrestling star Cody.

The series, which is hosted by comedian Bert Kreischer, is currently in production in Macon, Georgia and the news is being broadcast across TBS, TNT and truTV, marking the first time that the three networks’ have made an on air roadblock announcement.

Go-Big Show features monster trucks, alligator trainers, stunt archery and other feats, celebrating daring acts alongside personal, behind-the-scenes stories from the challengers as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale’s ultimate $100,000 prize.

The show is produced by Propagate and Matador Content with showrunner Conrad Green.

Production has started at the Macon Coliseum, where contenders and staff are operating under strict Covid-19 safety protocols and isolating together for the duration of production. The show is being produced in consultation with local authorities, unions and medical experts.

While the 7,000 seats within the arena will remain empty during tapings, the show will be screened outside to the show’s drive-in audience with spectators having a socially-distanced tailgate party just outside the venue.

The show, which will launch in 2021, will be exec produced by Todd Lubin and Jay Peterson of Matador Content, Howard T. Owens, Ben Silverman, and Greg Lipstone of Propagate Content, showrunner Conrad Green, Kreischer and Snoop Dogg and Ted Chung for Snoopadelic Films.

“Go-Big Show celebrates unique, untraditional and unforgettable American talent,” said Corie Henson, EVP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “Each contestant brings tremendous heart and swagger, which also perfectly describes Bert and our judges, a dream team of larger-than-life talent.”

“We are going bigger and bolder with our unscripted line-up at TBS to provide more of the content that viewers love from our platform,” added Brett Weitz, General Manager, TNT, TBS and truTV. “Go-Big Show not only delivers on this promise with a thrilling new take on talent competition, but it’s also another example of our innovative spirit as we continue to create brand-defining, must-watch television.”

Kreischer is represented by UTA, Levity Entertainment Group, and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Cody is represented by Hyperion, Activist Artists Management, and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Nettles is represented by Gellman Management and CAA. Dawson is represented by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Snoop Dogg is represented by Ted Chung of Stampede Management and Ben Weiss.