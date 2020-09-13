Taylor Swift To Perform ‘Betty’ At 55th Academy Of Country Music Awards

Taylor Swift will return to the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time in seven years, offering a world premiere performance off her new album, Folklore.

Swift, a two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year honoree and nine-time ACM Award-winner, will perform from the legendary Grand Ole Opry House.

Keith Urban, the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award winne, will host the 55th ACM Awards, which will be broadcast live on Wednesday, Sept. 16 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on CBS All Access.

Swift will perform “betty” from her eighth studio album Folklore, which has spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, tying her with Whitney Houston for the most cumulative weeks atop the chart by a woman in history.

For the first time in the ACM show’s history, the awards will take place in Nashville, broadcasting from three iconic country music venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe.

The ACM Awards will also feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Tenille Townes, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, and Trisha Yearwood.