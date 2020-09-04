Taylor Swift ‘Shake It Off’ Copyright Lawsuit Can Proceed, Judge Rules

A Los Angeles federal court judge has decided that two songwriters who claim their lyrics were pilfered by Taylor Swift for her massive 2014 hit Shake It Off may have a case.

US District Judge Michael Fitzgerald that songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler “have sufficiently alleged a protectable selection and arrangement or a sequence of creative expression” and Swift’s “use as alleged is similar enough” to survive the motion to dismiss.

Hall and Butler filed suit i 2017, saying the 2001 3LW recording Playas Gon’ Play, was the source of Swift’s lyrics on her Shake It Off.

The 3LW song includes the lyrics “Playas, they gonna play, and haters, they gonna hate.”