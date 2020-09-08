‘Tamron Hall’ Daytime Talker To Get Second Run On OWN

EXCLUSIVE: OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has licensed the syndicated daytime talk show Tamron Hall from Disney Media Networks. The second run of Tamron Hall on the cable network begins Monday, September 14, the same day that season two of the show premieres nationally in first-run syndication.

OWN will air new episodes of Tamron hall two days after airing in syndication. New episodes of the show will run on OWN Monday-Friday at 8am and 1pm. Additionally, Season One episodes of Tamron Hall will air on OWN Monday-Friday at 9am and 2pm (As well as on Sept. 14 & 15 at 8am and 1pm until new episodes become available.)

“Tamron is a dynamic host and an incomparable journalist. She delves into important conversations that matter to OWN viewers and we are so excited to have her as a part our daytime lineup,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN. “Tamron joined Oprah on her recent ‘2020 Vision’ tour, and we saw firsthand how engaging she is with audiences. Her show is a breakout daytime hit, and we welcome her to OWN with open arms.”

On OWN, Tamron Hall joins another syndicated daytime talk show, Dr. Phil, co-created by Oprah Winfrey, which also has a second-window run on the network.

“Having Oprah’s engaged and passionate OWN viewers join us at our table is both meaningful and a privilege, especially during this moment in history where conversations matter more than ever before,” said Hall. “I can’t imagine a more perfect second home for my show and I am thrilled to join Oprah and the OWN family.”