Talia Ryder To Star In ‘Hello, Goodbye And Everything In Between’ For ACE Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Talia Ryder, who had her breakout role in the Broadway adaptation of Matilda, is set to star in the indie Hello, Goodbye And Everything In Between.

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You producer Matt Kaplan will produce through Ace Entertainment with Michael Lewen directing. Script was written by Amy Reed, with revisions by Ben York Jones, based on source material by Jennifer E. Smith.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but insiders say it’s a teen romance in the vein of other Ace projects like To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

Ryder received critical acclaim for her breakout role in Never Rarely Sometimes Always, which has been one of the best reviewed films of 2020. Prior to acting, Ryder started as a dancer, a skill that helped her land a role in Matilda and also helped her land a role in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story as one of the Jets. She is Represented by UTA and Anonymous Content.

For Lewen, this will mark his directorial debut after cutting his teeth at Judd Apatow Productions working on such projects as Trainwreck, May It Last and most recently The King of Staten Island.