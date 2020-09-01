Actor-Comedian T. Murph Of Hulu’s ‘Woke’ Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: T. Murph, the actor-comedian who’ll have a starring role in Hulu’s Woke when the series debuts Sept. 9, has signed with UTA in all areas.

Woke, created by Keith Knight & Marshall Todd, is inspired by the life and work of Black artist Keith Knight, known for his comedy-laced cartoon renderings of political, social, and racial issues.

T. Murph plays Clovis, part of the show’s central trio that includes Lamorne Morris’ Keef and Blake Anderson’s Gunther. Woke tells the story of cartoonist Keef, on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected and racially-charged incident changes his life.

A breakout of Chicago’s comedy scene, T. Murph has been featured on Saturday Night Live, Key & Peele, Comedy Central’s Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level, BET’s Comic View, and Epix’s Get Shorty, among others. He has performed at the NBC Diversity Finals Showcase, HBO’s American Black Film Festival, New York Comedy Festival, Just For Laughs, and the Second City Breakout Festival.

T. Murph continues to be represented by Jordan Tilzer at El Centro Management and ID.