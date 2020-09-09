Click to Skip Ad
Susan Kelechi Watson To Host Virtual Gracie Awards On Thursday

Susan Kelechi Watson
Susan Kelechi Watson Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson has been set to host the 45th annual Gracie Awards, overseeing a night that will feature honors bestowed on Katy Perry, Geena Davis, Gayle King, Danai Gurira and Michelle Williams among others.

Malin Akerman, Sanjay Gupta, Angélica Vale, Cassie DiLaura, Imani Walker and Elaina Doré Smith are among the presenters expected for Thursday’s virtual event, organizers the Alliance for Women in Media said Tuesday. Grey’s Anatomy is the night’s Special Honoree, and Mickey Guyton is scheduled to perform.

The ceremony, like most others on the Hollywood awards calendar, will be a virtual affair this year. It will stream live on AWMF’s Facebook page beginning at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

This year’s honorees include Perry receiving the Impact Award, with awards going to broadcast journalists King, Norah O’Donnell and Clarissa Ward, and actors Gurira, Williams and Fiona Shaw. See the full list of winners here.

The Gracies support the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation’s educational programs, charitable activities, public service and scholarship campaigns that benefit women in media.

