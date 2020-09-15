‘Survivor’: CBS Explores Options To Get Reality Adventure Series Back Into Production Safely

CBS is exploring a range of options and timelines to get the next season of Survivor up and running.

Production on season 41 of the long-running reality competition series was postponed in March – on the day that the WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. The team had hoped to get back into production in May for a fall premiere but various challenges posed by COVID-19 have stalled this.

The show traditionally films in Fiji but entry to the country is generally restricted, posing problems for a show that has a large crew. There were reports over the weekend that production may not be able to restart in the country until 2021.

However, Deadline understands that the process remains fluid and CBS is looking at a number of different solutions that would allow the Jeff Probst-fronted show to get back to production earlier in a safe manner.

Related Story James Corden Hosts 'The Late Late Show' Remotely After Contact With Someone Who Tested Positive For COVID-19

Fiji is still a possibility for Survivor but other countries are also being looked at.

This was similar to the case of Love Island, the CBS dating reality series on air right now that previously filmed in Fiji and moved its second season to Las Vegas to ensure that it could get back on screens in a safe way.

Fiji has been the home of a number of U.S. productions; in addition to Survivor and Love Island, the island also played host to Amazon’s The World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge, hosted by Bear Grylls, which launched on the streamer last month.

Survivor had initially been on CBS’ fall schedule but in July, the network moved S.W.A.T up from midseason to replace it with the upcoming season of The Amazing Race, which is in the can, moving from 9pm to 8pm.

“In terms of Survivor and The Amazing Race, we’ll get those into production as soon as we can safely get back into production. That’s going to be a little more complicated because we literally have to navigate some international waters,” CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Deadline in May.

Survivor is exec produced by Probst, Mark Burnett and Matt VanWagenen.