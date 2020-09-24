‘Superstore’ & ‘Connecting’ Move Back A Week In Latest NBC Schedule Shuffle

Superstore and pandemic comedy Connecting are moving back a week as NBC continues to shuffle its fall schedule.

Superstore will return on Thursday October 29, having previously been dated for Thursday October 22 at 8pm, while Connecting, which was originally set for Thursday October 1 at 8:30pm will move to Thursday October 1.

This comes 24 hours after NBC moved up the premiere of season five of This Is Us with the family drama launching with a two-hour premiere on October 27.

The sixth season of Superstore will see the exit of star America Ferrera. However, the actress will guest star in the first two episodes of the season after the COVID-19 production shutdown meant that only one half of her two part finale aired. In addition to appearing in the season opener, as she says goodbye to her colleagues, she will also return for the second episode.

Superstore stars Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Kaliko Kauahi and Mark McKinney. Created by Justin Spitzer, who serves as an executive producer with Ferrera, director Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad and Victor Nelli Jr. Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. It is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Spitzer Holding Company and The District.

Connecting is set to replace Brooklyn Nine-Nine on the fall schedule. The show is an ensemble comedy about a group of friends trying to stay close, and sane, through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times.

Otmara Marrero, Parvesh Cheena, Shakina Nayfack, Preacher Lawson, Ely Henry, Jill Knox and Keith Powell star. Martin Gero and Brendan Gall write and executive produce. The series is produced by Universal Television.