‘Supernatural’ Creator & Cast Celebrate Series Upon Final Shoot: “What A Ride It Has Been”

Nearly 15 years after the Winchester brothers hit the screen in 2005, the stars and team behind Supernatural bid farewell to the long-running show. Series creator Eric Kripke, stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and the rest of the Supernatural family shared their gratitude on social media as filming came to an end on Thursday.

“This was the first #Supernatural scene we shot. Today will be the last,” Kripke said upon tweeting a photo Ackles and Padalecki on set for the first Supernatural shoot. “I’m grateful & love you all beyond words. But it’s only over when you say it is, #SPNFamily. In the words of Kim Manners (RIP): Kick It In The Ass.”

Both Padalecki and Ackles shared their tributes and memories to the CW series on Instagram. Posting a simple thumbs-up selfie, Padalecki wrote that Thursday was his last day as Sam Winchester. Like fellow cast mates he said wrote about his 15-year journey as the demon hunter and shared that his “emotions are stratospheric.”

Ackles, who played the other Winchester brother Dean, recounted his day leading up to the final shoot and shared a similar message of gratitude: “Today is the final day of a 15 year journey. One that has changed my life forever.”

“To those I have worked with on this journey and to those who have watched and supported…you will never understand my great appreciation for you. ‘Thank you’ doesn’t cover it. There just aren’t words. I’m so grateful for these memories that I will carry with me forever. What a ride it has been. And what a run,” he continued.

Misha Collins, who starred as the series’ human-disguised angel Castiel or “Cas”, replied to Kripke’s tweet and added that the series creator “change my life in so many ways” and “changed the world for the better.”

After 15 seasons and 327 episodes rife with battles agains the demons of hell, heaven and Earth, Supernatural comes to its finale on Nov. 19.

Read the social media messages from Kripke, Padalecki, Ackles and additional Supernatural cast and team members including Sebastian Rochcé and Sera Gamble below.

