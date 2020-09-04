Classic ‘Superman’ Radio Series Re-enactments Featuring Wilson Cruz, Tim Daly, Daniel Dae Kim And More Flies Into DC FanDome

Are you ready to travel back to the 1940s when Netflix did not exist and radio shows were the epicenter of entertainment? During DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse on September 12, Warner Bros. and The Creative Coalition will bring the classic Superman radio series to life.

The re-enactments of the Superman radio series will be available all day during the virtual confab and feature an all-star roster of actors toplined by Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery), Tim Daly (Madam Secretary) and Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0) as the Man of Steel himself. Using original scripts from the long-running radio serial recently unearthed from the Warner Bros. Studios vault, this rare production will allow fans to experience the superhero in a unique way.

“We are thrilled to join comic fans and creators at DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse to bring the original Superman to life and celebrate the arts,” said The Creative Coalition CEO Robin Bronk. “We encourage Superman fans to learn more about The Creative Coalition’s mission to support the arts by visiting TheCreativeCoalition.org. We are grateful to Warner Bros. and DC for supporting that work.”

In addition to Cruz, Daly and Kim, the radio series will feature Jason Alexander (Seinfeld, Harley Quinn), Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars), Erich Bergen (Madam Secretary), Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Sam Daly (Hunters), Lea DeLaria (Orange Is the New Black), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs), Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor), Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter franchise), Richard Kind (American Dad), Eric McCormack (Will and Grace), Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), CCH Pounder (NCIS: New Orleans), Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery), Yolonda Ross (Black Lightning), Caterina Scorsone (Grey’s Anatomy), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Tamara Tunie (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Henry Winkler (Barry), Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage), and Constance Zimmer (House of Cards).

More details about DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse can be found here.