‘Superman & Lois’ Creator Todd Helbing Teases New Suit, Smallville Setting For 2021 Series – DC FanDome

For Superman and Lois Lane, taking down super-villains and corrupt world leaders are nothing but a breeze. Parenthood and raising teenagers, however, is a whole different set of challenges.

“I think as a father who happens to have two boys, that felt like a really great way to bring in some personal experience and just to tell really a different story,” said Todd Helbing at DC’s Fandome.

During a panel on Saturday, the Superman & Lois creator said that the new the CW series will differ from previous iterations of the Superman story. Taking place after the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, Superman & Lois will see Clark Kent and Lois Lane make a life for themselves and their two teenage boys back in Smallville. The series centers on two iconic DC characters as they navigate the different pressures that come with being working parents.

Joined by stars Elizabeth Tulloch and Tyler Hoechlin, Helbing further teased what’s to come when Superman & Lois makes its premiere in 2021. In addition to the two staple characters dealing with their teenage sons, the series may also feature a love triangle and the complications that come with it, Helbing hinted. Hoechlin’s Superman is also slated to get a fresh look.

“Originally [Hoechlin] came on for the crossovers and that suit wasn’t built to sustain a series. And I think in just everything that we were talking about, we have a fresh slate. ” Helbing said. “There’s going to be a really badass Superman suit in this show that we’re pretty excited about.”

Tulloch and Hoechlin also discussed the real-life equivalents of Lois Lane and Superman. The actress lauded journalists and reporters across the globe who she said have faced challenges and criticism from both sides of the political spectrum. When it comes to a real-life Superman Hoechlin said “anyone can be Superman.”

“I think what makes Superman, Superman in my eyes is someone who without fail chooses to do the right thing in all the good they can do,” Hoechlin said.

The Superman & Lois lead actor also said that the opportunity to play the iconic hero came at a good time. As the notable comic book couple learns to move on after the destructive Crisis, Hoechlin explained that taking on the role gave him some much-needed hope as he was exiting a “cynical phase of life.” He also noted that the show will come when the world needs a bit of optimism.

“I think what goes along with the reality of the situation of where we are today is that you do need hope that we will get to the other side of it and we will find our way through it,” he said.

Helbing, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff John serve as executive producers for Superman & Lois. The super hero series is slated to premiere on the CW in January 2021.