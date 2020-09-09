Sundance Institute Names Carrie Lozano Director Of Documentary Film Program

Award-winning documentary filmmaker, journalist and U.C. Berkeley lecturer Carrie Lozano will now be the Sundance Institute’s newest Documentary Film Program Director. Sundance’s Keri Putnam announced Wednesday that Lozano will succeed director Tabitha Jackson.

“I am thrilled to welcome Carrie to this critical role at Sundance. As a filmmaker and field leader, she is a fierce advocate for independent voices, a thoughtful contributor to solving the most urgent challenges facing nonfiction artists, and deeply committed to the values of justice and equity. Her experience and perspective will be invaluable to the Documentary Film Program and the Institute’s Leadership Team,” Putnam said.

Lozano, who joins the Sundance Institute after Kristin Feeley held the spot interim, will work to further the film institution’s documentary programming, from elevating support to documentarians to distributing their titles. Helming the Documentary Films division, Lozano will also work to advance diverse stories in the nonfiction field.

A multi-hyphenate, Lozano will work alongside Feeley, who serves as Sundance’s Labs director, and Film Fund Director Hajnal Molnar-Szakacs. She will report to Putnam.

“Sundance Institute has played a critical role in my career, so it’s deeply personal for me to lead its Documentary Film Program. I’m humbled to follow in the footsteps of the visionary women who’ve been at its helm, and grateful to my longtime colleagues at the International Documentary Association and U.C. Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism,” she said. “On the precipice of a new, undetermined era, it feels fitting and exciting to join the Sundance Institute right now.”

Before joining the Sundance team, Lozano served as director of the International Documentary Association’s Enterprise Documentary Fund. With the IDA, Lozano oversaw the program that supported numerous documentarians and placed an emphasis on diverse and journalistically rigorous storytelling. Before IDA she held senior positions at the Bay Area Video Coalition and Al Jazeera America. Her films, including 2016’s The Ballad of Fred Hersch, have premiered at film festivals including Sundance and Berlinale.

“Despite the pain and loss so many are feeling, this is a transformative moment, and I’m eager to harness its energy toward a more just and equitable field to support and develop artists who truly reflect the world around us. As such, it’s urgent to elevate and safeguard global independent voices who are at the core of Sundance’s mission and so essential to the highest democratic ideals,” Lozano added.

Lozano will begin with the Sundance Institute on Oct. 1.