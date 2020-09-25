Sundance Film Festival Names BAM VP Gina Duncan As Producing Director

Sundance Institute has hired former Brooklyn Academy of Music executive Gina Duncan for the newly created Producing Director position at the Sundance Film Festival.

Duncan will start Sept. 28 and she’ll report Sundance Festival Director Tabitha Jackson, while working closely with Programming Director Kim Yutani.

Duncan will work with the programming team as they curate year round works for exhibition and engaging the industry and artist communities. She’ll also continue to build policies and plans to develop and increase the inclusivity of Sundance more broadly.

“Gina’s experience across the arts, industry, and festival space excited us,” says Jackson, “as did her stellar reputation, innovative spirit, values-driven approach and transformational results. I can’t wait to partner with her and the rest of our incredible team on writing and producing the next chapter of Sundance Film Festival.”

Duncan served as VP of Film and Strategic Programming at the Brooklyn Academy of Music most recently, where she created and implemented BAM’s artistic programming in film, archives, and humanities. During her tenure, she strengthened BAM’s mission, engaged new audiences, and developed curatorial diversity. She led BAM’s film operations, guided first-run film and repertory programs, and oversaw the annual BAMcinemaFest. Prior to BAM, she was Director of Industry Engagement and Special Programs at Jacob Burns Film Center, where she managed programming planning, operations, and worked closely with JBFC board members Jonathan Demme and Janet Maslin on curating and implementing their respective film series. Duncan is a member of the board of SPACE on Ryder Farm and the advisory board of Jacob Burns Film Center’s Creative Culture fellowship.

Says Duncan, “I’m excited to join the Sundance team at this key inflection point, as they imagine such a pivotal Festival. It’s moments like these that invigorate not only creative programmers, but also enliven audiences who are ready to greet new and fresh approaches and ideas.”