‘Summer’ Multi-Family Drama From Chris Keyser In Works At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: Party of Five co-creator Chris Keyser is returning to broadcast with Summer, a drama which has been put in development at NBC. It hails from Lionsgate TV and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Keyser, in Summer, four different families return each summer to the same idyllic seaside town on Cape Cod. Each season will cover one summer and explore their romances, conflicts, adventures and the pain and joy of growing up.

Keyser executive produces with 3 Arts’ Erwin Stoff.

Keyser co-created and executive produced with Amy Lippman the popular Party of Five family drama, which aired on Fox for six seasons, as well as its recent reboot on Freeform. He also created Netflix’s breakout mystery drama The Society, whose second season became victim of the pandemic. Keyser also is the writer/executive producer of the HBO Max Julia Child pilot, also from Lionsgate TV and Stoff exec producing. Stoff’s feature producing credits include Chaos Walking, 13 Hours, Edge of Tomorrow and Unbroken.