‘Succession’s Sarah Snook To Star In Searchlight’s ‘Persuasion’

Sarah Snook is set to star in Searchlight’s adaptation of the Jane Austen novel Persuasion. Mahalia Belo is directing.

Alison Own and Debra Hayward are producing through their Monumental Pictures banner. BBC Films is co-financing the drama.

The novel tells the story of Anne Elliot (Snook) who, many years after refusing the proposal of young naval officer Frederick Wentworth, finds herself navigating the waters of English society when Wentworth returns from war a wealthy and decorated Captain. As Anne ponders missed opportunities, she must consider her own regrets and unwavering, possibly unrequited love.

Jessica Swale is adapting the book that was first published in 1818.

Searchlight Pictures UK’s head of development and production Katie Goodson-Thomas is overseeing with senior development exec Pete Spencer and manager Apolline Berty are overseeing the film.

Snook was most recently nominated for an Emmy for her role as Siobhan ‘Shiv’ Roy on HBO’s award-winning series Succession. She also appears opposite Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf in Pieces of a Woman, which just premiered at the Venice Film Festival.

