‘Succession’: Emmy Winner Jeremy Strong Talks Season 3 Production Return – Backstage

After winning seven Emmy Awards on Sunday for Season 2, including Best Drama Series and Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Jeremy Strong, the third season of HBO’s Succession can’t come fast enough. And, of course, the pandemic has just thrown a wrench in production.

Strong, appearing at the Emmys virtual backstage before tonight’s double-winning creator Jesse Armstrong, said that in regards to Season 3’s production start “we’re hoping sometime this fall-winter as soon as things are safe. I know there’s plans in the works. I’m certainly ready to get back to it.”

Strong’s co-star Nicholas Braun, who was up for Best Supporting Actor, double vouched for that earlier in the night, with the actor telling E!’s Emmy pre-show “I think we’re going to start hopefully in a few months, hopefully by the end of the year.”

Before Armstrong came in via Zoom tonight, the Emmy backstage moderator ordered press “No questions about Season 3!”

Still, a reporter was able to sneak in a question about how Succession would approach the topic of diversity, particularly in regards to the current media world, in Season 3.

Said Armstrong: “The aim is necessary, overdue, cathartic when you see it happening. Our show is about a white family of billionaires, media moguls. There are some things we can do on the show and there some things we can’t. I think those ambitions you address over your career and over the number of things you work on. There are places where we can show what America looks like in our show, the broader picture of America, and there are places where frankly that would not be reflecting reality if we made our central world more diverse than the higher echelons of corporate America are. So, that’s a difficult path to tread, but it’s one to be honest of that world.”

