‘Succession’ & ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Pick Up Best Series Emmy Momentum With Casting Wins

HBO’s Succession and Pop’s Schitt’s Creek solidified their frontrunner status in the Outstanding Drama and Comedy Series Emmy categories, respectively, by landing their first casting Emmy awards.

At the start of Night 4 of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Succession won Casting for a Drama Series (Avy Kaufman, Francine Maisler), while Schitt’s Creek took Casting for a Comedy Series (Lisa Parasyn,

Jon Comerford). It was the second consecutive nomination in the category for sophomore Succession; it was Schitt’s Creek’s first nom for its sixth and final season. In fact, this was Schitt’s Creek‘s first Emmy win EVER. It was Succession‘s fourth overall.

The Casting for a Comedy and Drama Series categories have been a decent barometer for the Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Drama Series fields over the past few years.

Last year, HBO’s Game of Thrones and Amazon’s Fleabag triumphed in the two casting categories before scoring the top series Emmys the following weekend. In fact, in three of the four years Game of Thrones won Drama Series Emmy, it also won Casting For a Drama Series.

The correlation has been particularly strong on the comedy side. Over the past five years, the Comedy Series and Casting For a Comedy Series categories have produced the same winner every year, Veep (2015. 2016, 2017). The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2018) and Fleabag (2019). On the drama side, the have been two discrepancies over the five year span, with The Crown and Stranger Things taking home the casting trophy but losing out to Game Of Thrones and The Handmaid’s Tale, respectively for best drama.

For Succession and Schitt’s Creek, which already have been riding a strong momentum as the shows to beat in the top scripted categories, tonight’s awards just add to their solid Sunday odds.