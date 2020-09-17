Studiocanal Promotions; LFF Adds ‘One Night In Miami’; ViacomCBS Backs Spanish Series; VICE Jack The Ripper Doc – Global Briefs

Studiocanal has promoted Anne Cherel from Head of International Sales to EVP Global Sales & Distribution. She will oversee the company’s international sales of TV and features and report into CEO Anna Marsh. London-based Beatriz Campos has been promoted from Head of International Sales (TV) to SVP Global Sales & Production Financing. She will look to develop strategy for the international financing and distribution of TV productions and third-party opportunities. Also in Paris, Chloé Marquet has been promoted from SVP International Sales to Head of International Film Sales. Campos, Marquet and Aska Yamaguchi – who was appointed Head of International Digital Sales in 2017 – will report into Cherel.

The BFI London Film Festival has added Regina King’s One Night In Miami to its program following a buzzy screening in Venice. The Amazon movie stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr in the story of one night in 1964, when four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.

ViacomCBS International Studios and Spanish outfit La Claqueta PC have struck a co-development deal for drama series Jamila. Olmo Figueredo (The Endless Trench) and Alberto Marini ([REC]) will serve as showrunners. José Rodríguez Suárez is lead writer and co-creator. The series follows three characters whose paths cross in Seville: Tamara, a young woman who has been ousted from her deceased father’s illegal business by her own uncles; rising football player Calderón, devastated from a life-changing injury; and Manuel, a garbage truck driver dreaming of a different life. After a sexual blackmail case goes wrong, they decide to grow weed as a way out of their current struggles, but inexperience, mistrust and cartels won’t make it that easy.

VICE Studios is set to produce a new three part documentary series, Jack the Ripper: Hidden Victims for Channel 5 in the UK. Across three episodes, a trio of experts – a historian, a forensic psychologist and an expert in policing methods – will re-examine the five murders through a modern lens, uncovering new insights into what happened to the women at the hands of the brutal historical serial killer. The true crime-style documentary will go into production this month with filming taking place in locations across London. Yonni Usiskin and Lexi Rose will executive produce the series for VICE Studios alongside Daniel Louw from Channel 5. Guy Templeton is series director and producer.