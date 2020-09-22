Studiocanal & Blueprint Option Film Rights To Matt Haig’s ‘The Midnight Library’

Studiocanal and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel producer Blueprint Pictures have optioned film rights to Matt Haig’s bestseller The Midnight Library.

The project is now in early development with writer Haig set to executive produce. The book is Haig’s seventh adult novel and his first since How To Stop Time (2017), which is also under option with Studiocanal.

In The Midnight Library, Nora Seed finds herself in a library between life and death with the chance to experience all the potential lives she could have lived. The book has sold into 25 territories worldwide, and the audiobook is read by Carey Mulligan.

The deal was negotiated by Nick Marston and Katie Battcock at Curtis Brown. Haig is represented for his books by Clare Conville of C&W.

Studiocanal and Blueprint are in post-production on Haig’s Father Christmas origin story A Boy Called Christmas, starring Maggie Smith, Jim Broadbent, Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Michiel Huisman and Kristen Wiig. The film is due for release in autumn 2021.

Matt Haig commented: “I am so excited that The Midnight Library film is in the best hands. Having worked with Blueprint and Studiocanal before, it was a no-brainer the moment they offered. I can’t wait to see Nora’s adventures through the multiverse translated to screen.”