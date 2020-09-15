Student Academy Awards Winners Unveiled; USC, NYU Lead

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Tuesday it has voted 18 students as winners of the 47th Student Academy Awards. Medal placements in the seven categories will be revealed in a virtual program October 21.

The winning films are eligible to compete for 2020 Oscars in the Animated and Live Action short film and Documentary Short Subject categories. Previous winners in the competition include Pete Docter, Cary Fukunaga, Spike Lee, Trey Parker, Patricia Riggen and Robert Zemeckis.

This year’s race featured 1,474 entries from 207 domestic and 121 international colleges and universities, with USC leading with four winners and NYU with three. First-time winners include Baltic Film & Media School at Tallinn University in Estonia and Institut des Arts de Diffusion in Belgium.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Alternative/Experimental (Domestic and International Film Schools)

Curry Sicong Tian, “Simulacra,” University of Southern California

Animation (Domestic Film Schools)

Pilar Garcia-Fernandezsesma, “Ciervo,” Rhode Island School of Design

Daniela Dwek, Maya Mendonca and Chrisy Baek, “Hamsa,” School of Visual Arts

Kate Namowicz and Skyler Porras, “Mime Your Manners,” Ringling College of Art & Design

Animation (International Film Schools)

Pascal Schelbli, “The Beauty,” Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg (Germany)

Documentary (Domestic Film Schools)

Allison A. Waite, “The Dope Years: The Story of Latasha Harlins,” University of Southern California

Laura Zéphirin, “Making Waves,” New York University

Yucong Chen, “Unfinished Lives,” University of Southern California

Documentary (International Film Schools)

Maren Klakegg, “Dear Father…,” Westerdals Institute of Film and Media, Kristiania University College (Norway)

Narrative (Domestic Film Schools)

Karishma Dube, “Bittu,” New York University

Rommel Villa Barriga, “Sweet Potatoes,” University of Southern California

Talia Smith, “Umama,” New York University

Narrative (International Film Schools)

Percival Argüero Mendoza, “Crescendo,” Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica (Mexico)

Marie Mc Court, “I Was Still There When You Left Me,” Institut des Arts de Diffusion (Belgium)

German Golub, “My Dear Corpses,” Baltic Film & Media School, Tallinn University (Estonia)