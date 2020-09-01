‘Strictly Come Dancing’: UK Talent Show Names First Wave Of Contestants For 2020

Long-running UK talent show Strictly Come Dancing has named the first wave of contestants for its 18th series.

Actress and presenter Caroline Quentin, former NFL player and broadcaster Jason Bell, and The Wanted singer and actor Max George have all been confirmed for the latest series, with further names to be announced.

BBC Studios produces the show, which will broadcaster this autumn on BBC One. It pairs a celebrity with a professional dancer in a variety of dance contests covering numerous styles.

Actor Kelvin Fletcher triumphed in the 17th series.