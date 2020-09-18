‘Stranger Things’ Sets Tentative Season 4 Production Restart Date

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s flagship series, Stranger Things, is preparing to go back to production. I hear that the hugely popular drama is targeting Sept. 28 to resume shooting its upcoming fourth season in Georgia. As is the case with any production during the pandemic, the date is tentative and subject to change. Netflix declined comment.

Stranger Things was in the early stages of filming Season 4 when Netflix on March 13 suspended film and TV production in the face of the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

SPOILER ALERT: “We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper,” series creators The Duffer Brothers wrote on Feb. 14 in a note to fans accompanying the release of the first Season 4 teaser that revealed the fate of David Harbour’s character (You can watch it at the bottom of the post). A couple of weeks later, on March 3, the show posted a video of the cast assembling for the Season 4 table read that kicked off production.

The Stranger Things writers used the unplanned hiatus to finish writing the season, believed to consist of eight episodes, and all scripts were completed by mid-June.

As to what is in them, here is what the Duffer brothers teased about the new season. “Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’ (Hopper); he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American.”

At the end of Season 3, following the explosion, aimed at destroying the Soviet lab to the Upside Down deep under the new Starcourt Mall, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) is seen taking her sons (Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) out of the Indiana town to start a new life. There is a jump in geography in the final scene, which takes place in the far Eastern end of the USSR where guards are feeding a prisoner to an imprisoned Demogorgon, but “not the American.”

Netflix renewed the supernatural drama for a fourth season in September 2019 when it also closed a major overall deal with the Duffer Brothers.

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The twin brothers serve as writers, directors, executive producers and showrunners on the series alongside executive producer/director Shawn Levy and exec producer Dan Cohen of 21 Laps and exec producer Iain Paterson.