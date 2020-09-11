Stevie Lee Dies: ‘Jackass’ Star And Wrestler Was 54

Stevie Lee, a pro wrestler who went by the name “Puppet The Psycho Dwarf” and appeared in the film Jackass 3D and TV shows American Horror Story: Freak Show and Spike TV’s 2010 reality series Half-Pint Brawlers, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday. He was 54.

Details of the death were not disclosed on the Go Fund Me page that announced his passing. Funds raised through the page will go to brother Jim Richardson for handling burial and funeral costs.

Lee, whose full name was Stevie Lee Richardson, began his on-camera pro wrestling career in 2002 on the pay-per-view series NWA: Total Nonstop Action. He would later go on to create the Half-Pint Brawlers organization, scoring the 2010 reality series Half-Pint Brawlers on Spike TV.

Appearing as himself in Johnny Knoxville’s 2010 feature Jackass 3D, Lee was cast as a Munchkin in Sam Raimi’s 2013 James Franco-fronted Oz The Great And Powerful. A year later he appeared in an episode of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story: Freak Show.

“He was beloved by many and has many friends that were family, fans that adored him, but only his brother Jim left to take care of final arrangements,” according to the Go Fund Me page. “Puppet has put smiles across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle. He is a legend in the art of Midget Wrestling. He needs our help to give him one last curtain call.”

It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Stevie Lee, better known as "Puppet The Psycho Dwarf" in the early days of TNA. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/tdVdCFkNCJ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 10, 2020