Steve McQueen’s ‘Small Axe’ Heads To Australia’s Foxtel In Raft Of Global Sales

BBC Studios has closed a raft of global deals for Steve McQueen’s hotly-anticipated anthology drama Small Axe, which will premiere on BBC One in the UK and Amazon in the U.S.

Australia’s Foxtel, France’s Salto, Spain’s Movistar+, Russia’s KinoPoisk, and Greece’s Cosmote TV are among the territories to have picked up the show. It will also premiere on BBC First across Asia, Benelux, and Turkey, and on BBC Brit in South Africa.

McQueen said: “I’m very excited that Small Axe will reach so many audiences globally. As much as the five films take place in London, their themes are universal and timely.”

Set from the late 1960s to the 1980s, and with an all-star cast including John Boyega and Letitia Wright, Small Axe tells five stories about London’s West Indian community, whose lives have been shaped by their own force of will despite racism and discrimination.

The anthology series is a Turbine Studios and Lammas Park production for BBC One, which developed and commissioned the series, with Amazon Studios co-producing in the U.S. It is executive produced by Tracey Scoffield and David Tanner for Turbine Studios and McQueen for Lammas Park. Mike Elliot is producing for EMU Films with Turbine Studios and Anita Overland.