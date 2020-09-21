Stephen King’s ‘Mr. Mercedes’ Crime Thriller Drama Series Lands At Peacock

Peacock has acquired crime-thriller drama series Mr. Mercedes, from David E. Kelley based on Stephen King’s bestselling Bill Hodges trilogy.

The first two seasons will premiere exclusively on the NBCUniversal streaming service on Thursday, October 15, with a premiere date for Season 3 TBD. The announcement came Monday, on King’s birthday.

The fate of the series, which previously aired on AT&T Audience Network, had been in limbo since Audience announced in the spring that it was ceasing operations and transitioning into a preview channel for the WarnerMedia streaming service HBO Max, which is also owned by AT&T.

Mr. Mercedes follows a retired detective who is tormented by a serial killer (Brady Hartsfield, aka Mr. Mercedes, played by Harry Treadaway) through a series of letters and e-mails, causing him to set out on a dangerous and potentially felonious crusade to protect his loved ones and himself.

In addition to Treadaway, the series stars Brendan Gleeson, Kelly Lynch, Jharrel Jerome, Mary-Louise Parker, Holland Taylor, Justine Lupe, Breeda Wool, Scott Lawrence, Ann Cusack, Jack Huston, Tessa Ferrer, Maximiliano Hernández, and Nancy Travis.

Kelley serves as executive producer and wrote the series alongside Stephen King and Sophie Owens-Bender. Jack Bender serves as director.

Mr. Mercedes is produced by Temple Hill Entertainment and Sonar Entertainment.