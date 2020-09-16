Stephen Colbert Sets Series Of State-By-State Informational Videos Ahead Of Election

With just seven weeks until Election Day, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is launching a voter-information campaign with a series of state-by-state videos featuring the CBS late-night host.

Dubbed “Better Know a Ballot,” the initiative by mid-October will include customized messages from Stephen Colbert for all 50 states and Washington, D.C., that explain how to register, vote early by mail or vote in person. The goal is to inform voters and encourage them to make sure their vote is counted in the 2020 presidential election.

The nonpartisan drive was announced during tonight’s Late Show. (Watch the video above.)

Videos for Arkansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin are available now at the Better Know a Ballot website, with clips for the remaining states posting in the cominbg weeks. Voter info for every state and D.C. also is available now at the BKAB site.

Colbert’s sixth year as host of The Late Show began this week.