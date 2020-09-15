Stephen Colbert Airs Bob Woodward’s Exclusive Tape Of Donald Trump Describing The Fallout From An April Sneeze

Stephen Colbert got a scoop tonight for his CBS late-night show. Veteran journalist and Rage author Bob Woodward brought along what he calls a “quite revealing” exclusive recording of President Donald Trump from five months ago saying of the coronavirus, “Bob, it’s so easily transmissible, you wouldn’t even believe it.”

Woodward tells Colbert and us that the recording was made April 13 during a call made from the Oval Office. Check out the audio in the tweet below.

Trump relates a story from a few days before that he was “meeting with 10 people in the Oval Office and a guy sneezed, innocently. Not a horrible — just a sneeze. The entire room bailed out, OK? Including me, by the way.”

Cut back to Colbert: “Now I know he’s making light there at the end,” he says, “but at the heart of that is something extraordinarily shocking.”

Woodward agrees and proceeds to wonder aloud what might have happened during Sunday’s night re-election rally in Nevada if someone in the front row had sneezed. “I wonder … if Trump would bail out again and get out of the way,” he said.

Woodward’s book streets Tuesday. Expect more drips and drams of his interviews with POTUS 45 to continue to emerge.