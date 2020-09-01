Stephanie Koenig Joins CBS Comedy Pilot ‘The Big Bad Wolfes’ From ‘Will & Grace’ Creators

EXCLUSIVE: Stephanie Koenig (Swedish Dicks) is set as a lead opposite Julie Bowen in The Big Bad Wolfes (fka Raised by Wolves and Please Hold for Frankie Wolfe), CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot from Will & Grace creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Written and exec produced by Kohan and Mutchnick, The Big Bad Wolfes centers on Frankie Wolfe (Bowen) a very successful and fiercely independent crisis manager whose world is turned upside down when she decides to let someone into her life for the first time—an 11-year-old girl whom she adopts and raises with the occasional help of her fragile, nervous wreck of a sister, Maria (Koenig).

Koenig’s Maria is Frankie’s younger sister. Distracted, brittle, with a history of chronic anxiety, Maria is damaged but trying to be a good person. She comes to Frankie in a panic because she’s become a foster parent and has decided, after 11-year-old Quinn (TBD) is placed with her, she just can’t do it; so she leaves Quinn with Frankie and hopes for the best.

Koenig will next be seen recurring opposite Kaley Cuoco in the upcoming HBO Max series The Flight Attendant for Greg Berlanti. She also stars in indie comedy Sick Girl alongside Nina Dobrev, Sherry Cola and Wendi McLendon-Covey. Koenig is currently writing a sketch series for Quibi called Wow, Thank You, in which she will star opposite her frequent collaborator Brian Jordan Alvarez. She also has partnered with Michael Sugar and Jonathan Krisel for development of her viral web series Stupid Idiots, which she will executive produce. Stupid Idiots is set up at Paramount TV with Ben Wexler attached as showrunner. She’s repped by Paradigm, Authentic, and Ziffren Brittenham.