Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Explains The Racial Misconduct That Got Her Fired

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is finally talking about the reasons behind her firing in June from the Bravo reality show.

In an interview on the Tamron Hall Show Thursday, Schroeder took responsibility for calling the police in 2018 and reporting fellow castmate Faith Stowers as resembling a woman wanted for theft. Schroeder and castmate Kristen Doute were fired after Stowers talked about the incident this year in an interview that quickly went viral.

Asked if she understood the ramifications of those actions, Schroeder said, “I do absolutely understand. I’ve spent the last three months working with a teacher and learning about everything. And there was so much that I didn’t know. I didn’t understand that just because something wasn’t about race for me, doesn’t mean it’s not about race for the other person because I’m bringing my experience as a White privileged woman to this situation and she’s bringing her experience as a Black woman into this situation. And because it’s about race for her, it is about race. And that’s something that I’ve realized.”

Asked why she didn’t speak out until now, Schroeder said she “needed time to process my feelings. I needed time to process what happened. I feel like one of the most frustrating parts when this all went down was that people expected me to just understand everything immediately and things like that take time. And I felt like it would be better for me to get a greater understanding of everything and the issues before I opened my mouth again.”

Schroeder said she was “someone who messed up quite a few times. I am the reason why I’m in this situation. I think a lot of people wanted me to focus on cancel culture and whether I was a victim or not, and it’s just not how I feel at all.”

Besides Schroeder and Doute, Vanderpump Rules newcomers Max boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired after racist tweets from their past were uncovered.

Schroeder is pregnant, and doesn’t plan on making a comeback.

“That ship has sailed,” she said. “And my life feels very different right now, I think when something like this happens and you get pregnant on top of it, you take inventory of your life and you think what is going to be the best for my future child and I think getting drunk and starting conflict and misbehaving on a reality show isn’t my journey anymore.”