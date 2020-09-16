Starz Says ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Drives Spike In New Signups, Sets Viewership Record On Starz App

Lionsgate-owned Starz said the season premier of Power Book II: Ghost, the first new series in the ‘Power Universe’ from executive producers Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, drove a handful of records for the platform.

Subscriber acquisition rose 42% in the first week after the Sept. 6 premiere, Starz said Wednesday. Minutes watched rose 91%, with 31% more subscribers viewing and customer engagement 12% above the previous high.

Viewership was 36% higher than the final season premiere of original series Power last summer.

The premiere was also the top performing series across the Starzplay International streaming platform in several markets including the U.K., France, Germany, Spain and Brazil.

Starz said ratings on the Sunday premiere were up notably compared to the previous four weeks with a 78% lift in total day, 156% lift in prime time, and significant growth across OTT platforms in addition to the app.

As of the end of last quarter, Starz had 7.4 million domestic OTT subscribers.

Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch and Lionsgate vice chairman Michael Burns discussed Starz’ growth at the Goldman Sachs media conference Wednesday.

