Starz Developing Female Sports Agent Drama & Hip Hop Anthology Series With 50 Cent

Starz is doubling down on shows with 50 Cent – developing two more scripted series with the rapper and Power co-creator. The network has put into development a female sports agent drama inspired by the life of Nicole Lynn, as well as a hip hop anthology series.

The untitled female sports agent drama comes from Raising Kanan and Snowfall writer Tash Gray, who will exec produce alongside Lynn. It follows the rise of a determined young African-American woman as she breaks through and climbs to the top of the competitive and male-dominated world of sports agents. It is inspired by Lynn, who became the first Black woman to represent a top 3 NFL draft pick.

Lynn represents NFL players, softball players and music artists and has now represented back-to-back top-10 picks in the NFL. This year she received her certification for the NBA.

Separately, Moment in Time: The Massacre (w/t) comes from writer and executive producer Abdul Williams (The Bobby Brown Story). It is described as a “seasonal” anthology series that will explore the true stories in which iconic hip hop moments collided with the “sensational” and sometimes criminal events behind-the-scenes. Season 1 will follow the tension between 50 Cent and The Game, which pitted 50 Cent’s G-Unit against music impresario Jimmy Henchman, resulting in a murder-for-hire plot and Henchman serving a life sentence in prison.

Starz’s SVP Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair will oversee the two projects.

