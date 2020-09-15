‘Star Trek’ Alum Gates McFadden To Host Nacelle Company’s First Podcast

Star Trek star Gates McFadden is no stranger to exploring new planets and galaxies as Dr. Beverly Crusher, but set to host the Nacelle Company’s Who Do You Thin You Are?, McFadden starts a new venture into the podcast realm.

“Pantomime takes too much energy, so I asked if we could use mics,” said Gates McFadden.

The McFadden-fronted podcast will be the first one from the Nacelle Company and serves as a stepping stone for its NacelleCast Studios, the company’s neighboring podcast studio in Burbank. The new podcast studio will serve as the main production space for all NacelleCast productions.

The Nacelle Company has created a number of pop history-focused titles including Netflix’s The Movies That Made Us, The Toys That Made Us and the CW’s Discontinued. Branching into the podcast space is a step in the company’s efforts to broaden its reach of pop history-focused content.

“As the name of my company suggests, I’m obviously a huge Trekkie. To be working with Gates McFadden on a project like this is a great honor,” said Brian Volk-Weiss, Founder and CEO of The Nacelle Company.

Tentatively titled Who Do You Think You Are?, the podcast is a ten-episode audio series set to release later this fall.