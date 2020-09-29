Stan Rosenfield & Associates Rebrands As RMG

Public Relations firm Stan Rosenfield & Associates has rebranded itself as RMG (Rosenfield Media Group), effective Oct. 1.

The re-branding comes seven-and-a-half years after Zach Rosenfield joined PR entertainment industry vet Stan Rosenfield and expanded the company’s reach beyond talent representation to include producers, production companies, content creators, sports based ventures and corporations. The rebranding also recognizes the evolving executive structure since Zach Rosenfield joined the company, as well as the rise of Katie Feldman within the talent division and Ethan Friedman with company’s client base of producers and production companies.

RMG is also providing consulting services for companies and institutions looking to create relationships within the entertainment industry; their first client in this space is Inc. 5000 company, Belay. RMG has hired Amanda Sprague to oversee the firm’s corporate strategies, and work closely with Zach Rosenfield and Friedman on the day-to-day representations of the firm’s entertainment and business based clients.

Related Story RMG Signs Filmmakers Kurt Mattila And Andrew Shea

According to both Rosenfields, “The PR business continues to change at a rapid pace, and we have built a team that understands these changes. Having a name that continues our legacy, while empowering all members of our team, feels appropriate and something we are proud to do.”

Stan Rosenfield will oversee the RMG’s talent division whose clients have taken home eight Oscars, 20-Golden Globes, 18 Emmy Awards, and over 200 total major film and television nominations. Those clients include George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, Geoffrey Rush, Patricia Clarkson, Kelsey Grammer, Ann Curry, Noah Wyle, Taylor Hackford, David Steinberg, Charlie Matthau as well as Lori McCreary/Revelations Entertainment, Kruse GWS Auctions and Centurion Productions among others.

Zach Rosenfield continues to rep Shark Tank’s Daymond John, Rich Eisen (The Rich Eisen Show), Soledad O’Brien (Matter of Fact), the UFC’s Nate Diaz, and Heisman Trophy winner turned Broadway actor, Eddie George, and businessman, Grant Cardone. Additionally, Rosenfield oversees PR and media strategies for the likes of Mandalay Sports Media (The Last Dance), OBB Media (Justin Bieber: Seasons), Crypt TV (The Birch), rakontur (537 Votes), Medium Rare (Shaq vs. Gronk), Academy Award winning producer, Ed Cunningham, production/finance company Hideout Pictures, VIX, Hot Snakes, social media production company Crispy Chicken, Kids at Play, upstart romantic podcast company, Meet Cute, MMA fitness company Wimp2Warrior and more.