Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg To Deliver Kickoff Keynote At All-Virtual CES In January

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Diana Rigg, Star Of 'The Avengers' & 'Game Of Thrones', Dies At 82; Tributes Pour In

Read the full story

‘SpongeBob, ‘Paw Patrol’ & ‘Catfish’ Podcasts Added To ViacomCBS Slate

PAW Patrol
Nickelodeon

ViacomCBS is doubling down on podcasts with new series based on hit shows including SpongeBob Squarepants, Paw Patrol and Catfish.

This comes a day after the company revealed that it was developing a new version of Yo! MTV Raps and more audio spin-offs of The Daily Show following a deal with iHeartMedia.

The new shows include from Nickelodeon, SpongeBob BingePants: The Rewatch, an Avatar / Korra Airbender Universe podcast and a Paw Patrol podcast. The Catfish podcast will come from MTV in partnership with podcast producer Wondery, the company behind Dirty John and Dr Death. CBS Sports Digital is also launching All Things Covered with Bryant McFadden.

“Powered by an expansive portfolio of leading brands and iconic IP, ViacomCBS is accelerating its fortified momentum in the podcasting space,” said Domenic DiMeglio, EVP, Head of Operations and Chief Marketing Officer for ViacomCBS Digital. “With a robust slate of new and returning series, we are building from an incredible foundation to super serve our global audiences wherever they choose to listen.”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad