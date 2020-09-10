‘SpongeBob, ‘Paw Patrol’ & ‘Catfish’ Podcasts Added To ViacomCBS Slate

ViacomCBS is doubling down on podcasts with new series based on hit shows including SpongeBob Squarepants, Paw Patrol and Catfish.

This comes a day after the company revealed that it was developing a new version of Yo! MTV Raps and more audio spin-offs of The Daily Show following a deal with iHeartMedia.

The new shows include from Nickelodeon, SpongeBob BingePants: The Rewatch, an Avatar / Korra Airbender Universe podcast and a Paw Patrol podcast. The Catfish podcast will come from MTV in partnership with podcast producer Wondery, the company behind Dirty John and Dr Death. CBS Sports Digital is also launching All Things Covered with Bryant McFadden.

“Powered by an expansive portfolio of leading brands and iconic IP, ViacomCBS is accelerating its fortified momentum in the podcasting space,” said Domenic DiMeglio, EVP, Head of Operations and Chief Marketing Officer for ViacomCBS Digital. “With a robust slate of new and returning series, we are building from an incredible foundation to super serve our global audiences wherever they choose to listen.”