SPI Buys ‘Watch The Sunset’; Zurich To Honor Maïwen; Banijay Confirms CFO; ITN Promotion – Global Briefs

SPI International has taken rights for U.S., UK, CEE, Turkey, Benelux, Portugal and China on crime-thriller Watch The Sunset, billed as Australia’s first one-take feature film. The deal was brokered by Australian distribution and international sales company Fighting Chance Films. The film follows Danny Biaro (Tristan Barr), a man desperately trying to escape his outlaw bikie gang, The Bloodless Brothers.

French director, producer and actress Maïwen will receive an A Tribute To… award at this year’s Zurich Film Festival. The filmmaker will be in town on October 1 to present her most recent film ADN (DNA). Her credits as an actress include Leon and The Fifth Element, and she has been directing since 2004, wining the Jury Prize at Cannes for Polisse in 2011. “Maïwenn is one of French cinema’s most multifaceted filmmakers. She writes her own screenplays and often plays a role in and directs her own movies. With her finger on the pulse of time, her stories spring straight from life and resonate with an urgency that captivates audiences,” said Zurich Artistic Director Christian Jungen. “She is also a gifted director who is able to get the very best from her character actors.”

Banijay has confirmed Sophie Kurinckx will continue as Group Chief Financial Officer. She will oversee all financial activity across the 22-territory combined footprint and its portfolio of 120+ production entities. First joining Banijay in 2010 as Head of Group Financial Control, she took the role of Chief Financial Officer in 2012. Efforts continue to merge Banijay’s businesses follow the acquisition of Endemol; as a consequence, Ivan Nash Vila is departing as Chief Financial Officer.

ITN has promoted Ian Rumsey to Managing Director, Television at ITN Productions. Rumsey, who has been Director of Television Production since 2018, will continued to lead his current team while taking on an expanded role with the News and Archive teams, headed up by Tami Hoffman, reporting directly into him.