‘South Park’: ViacomCBS To Simulcast Pandemic Special Across MTV & MTV2

South Park is heading to MTV and MTV2 after ViacomCBS revealed that it would simulcast the animated comedy’s hour-long pandemic special.

The long-running Comedy Central series will premiere its supersized episode – The Pandemic Special – tonight, Wednesday September 30 at 8 pm. It marks the first time that Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s show has been simulcast across ViacomCBS brands.

It’s the latest simulcast across the group; the company’s Entertainment & Youth Group simulcast the finale of Pop’s Schitt’s Creek on its Comedy Central and Logo networks, the season four premiere of Pop’s One Day At A Time made it on to TV Land and Logo and the season three premiere of Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone aired on Pop, TV Land and CMT.

The episode will also be available on HBO Max 24 hours after its premiere.

The Pandemic Special finds Randy seizing on a growing pot market as he comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak. Cartman, still in pajamas from remote learning, is none too thrilled about returning to the “slavery” of the school classroom where teachers seem to have been replaced by cops.

South Park launched on Comedy Central on August 13, 1997. It is exec produced by co-creators Parker and Stone along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, Jack Shia, Vernon Chatman, Daryl Sancton, Giancarlo Ganziano, John Hansen, David List, Mark Munley, Nate Pellettieri, Greg Postma, Lydia Quidilla, Wonnie Ro, Jenny Shin, Keo Thongkham are producers and Chris Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios.