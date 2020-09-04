Sony Pre-Buys Domestic On Korean War Pic ‘Devotion’ With Jonathan Majors & Glen Powell, STX Boards Int’l

Sony has pre-bought domestic on JD Dillard’s (Sweetheart) Korean war pic Devotion, which is set to star Jonathan Majors (Da 5 Bloods) and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick). STX has come aboard for international sales ahead of the TIFF market and will distribute in UK and Ireland.

Black Label Media is aiming to start production in February.

The film will chart the true story of U.S. Navy fighter pilots, Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner, two young men from different worlds. Initiated together into the VF-32 squadron, they are pushed to their limits, testing and flying a new design of fighter jet. But their friendship is tested when one of them is shot down behind enemy lines.

Dillard will direct from a screenplay written by Jake Crane and Jonathan A. Stewart with revisions by Dillard and based on the book by Adam Makos.

Producers are Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill for Black Label Media (La La Land), who are also fully financing.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions acquired the film, and Sony Pictures will distribute in North America. CAA Media Finance brokered the deal with STX.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with both Sony Pictures and STX International to bring this epic story to the big screen,” said Sicario producer Molly Smith. “JD Dillard is one of the most exciting filmmakers in the business and brings an extraordinary vision to this film in combination with our talented cast.”