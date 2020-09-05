Sony Sets Autumn Releases For Stage 6 Films ‘Yellow Rose’ & ‘The Last Shift’

Sony has set moderate theatrical fall releases for two independent features, Diane Paragas’ narrative feature debut Yellow Rose and Andrew Cohn’s comedy The Last Shift which made its global premiere at Sundance. Last Shift, which Sony Pictures World Acquisitions picked up, will debut on Sept. 25, while Yellow Rose which the label’s Stage 6 Films acquired last year sans Philippines, will open on Oct. 9.

In Last Shift, two-time Oscar nominee Richard Jenkins stars as Stanley, an aging fast-food worker, who plans to call it quits after 38 years on the graveyard shift at Oscar’s Chicken and Fish. His last weekend takes a turn while training his replacement, Jevon (Shane Paul McGhie), a talented but stalled young writer whose provocative politics keep landing him in trouble. The men are worlds apart. A high school dropout who has watched life pass by his drive-through window, Stanley proudly details the nuances of the job. Jevon, a columnist who’s too smart to be flipping patties, contends their labor is being exploited. But a flicker of trust sparks during the long overnight hours in a quiet kitchen.

Pic was written and directed by Cohn, and produced by Albert Berger, Ron Yerxa, Sam Bisbee, Alex Lipschultz and Bert Kern. Pic also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Birgundi Baker, Allison Tolman and Ed O’Neill. Last Shift will debut against Focus Features’ moderate release of Kajillionaire on Sept. 25.

Yellow Rose is the timely story of a Filipina teen from a small Texas town who fights to pursue her dreams as a country music performer while having to decide between staying with her family or leaving the only home she has known. The movie took home 13 film festival jury and audience awards including Special Jury Award – Best Narrative Feature at the Asian American International Film Festival and the Grand Jury Prize – Best Narrative Feature and Best Breakout Performance for Eva Noblezada at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival.

Paragas produced, directed and wrote with Annie Howell and Celena Cipriaso based on a story by Paragas and Andy Bienen. Also producing are Cecilia R. Mejia, Rey Cuerdo and Orian Williams. EPs are Olivia De Jesus and Karen Elizaga. Pic stars Grammy-winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada in her feature film debut, award-winning country music artist Dale Watson, Princess Punzalan and Tony Award-winner and Grammy-nominee Lea Salonga.

Also opening on Oct. 9 is 101 Studios’ family comedy The War With Grandpa.