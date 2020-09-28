Sony Pictures TV Lands Ray Parker Jr. Documentary ‘Who You Gonna Call?’

Sony Pictures Television has acquired global distribution rights to the documentary Who You Gonna Call? chronicling the life of Grammy-winner Ray Parker Jr., who penned the smash hit song “Ghostbusters”.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Fran Strine (Hired Gun), the documentary follows Parker’s struggles growing up on the racially charged streets of Detroit in the 1960’s and escaping violence to rise in the music industry touring with Stevie Wonder and The Rolling Stones at just 18 years old. The film provides a full retrospective of Parker’s successful music career before getting the call from Ivan Reitman to write and perform the hit song for the 1984 film “Ghostbusters.”

The project, which is produced by Ola Strøm, and Strine of Power Chord Films, marks the first endeavor for the duo into the world of music and artist documentaries. Strøm also executive produces.

Before “Ghostbusters” Parker wrote, produced and performed with the industry’s biggest icons including, Barry White, New Edition, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Gladys Knight, Patti Labelle, The Temptations, The Carpenters and The Supremes.

The deal was negotiated by Sue Turley of River Road Pictures, LLC on behalf of Power Chord Films.