Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Pedro Almodóvar’s New York Film Festival Short ‘The Human Voice’

EXCLUSIVE: Keeping intact its long relationship with filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, Sony Pictures Classics has acquired The Human Voice, the 30-minute short film that stars Tilda Swinton that will be unveiled during the New York Film Festival. It’s an adaptation of the Jean Cocteau play La voix humaine.

In the short, a woman watches time passing next to the suitcases of her ex-lover (who is supposed to come pick them up, but never arrives) and a restless dog who doesn’t understand that his master has abandoned him. Two living beings facing abandonment. The pic is produced by Agustin Almodóvar and Esther Garcia.

SPC will figure out a release plan, but this certainly will factor in the Best Live Action Short Oscar race. The SPC-Almodóvar relationship goes back to All About My Mother, the director’s 1999 film that won the Best Foreign Language Feature Oscar, and Talk to Her, the 2002 film that won Almodóvar the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.