Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

UK Could See 50,000 New COVID Cases A Day In October, Warns Government Adviser

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Sony Pictures Television Launches Virtual Formats Festival Amid Mipcom Disruption

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?
ITV/Stellify

Sony Pictures Television has announced plans to host a Virtual October Formats Fest to showcase its offerings following the disruption to Mipcom caused by coronavirus.

Sony is the lastest studio to launch its own formats festival after ITV Studios held a similar event for international buyers last week. The Sony showcase, however, will take place across the month.

Launching October 1, the company will use Zoom and eCinema as the platforms through which it will deliver personalized pitches on shows including Japanese life hacks format Time Is Money.

Sony will also reveal how it has adapted shows, such as Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, for the coronavirus era, as well as showcasing new lockdown formats, including Channel 4’s Celebrity Snoop Dogs.

Furthermore, formats from France’s Satisfaction Group will be pitched to buyers for the first time after Sony struck a joint venture with the company in July.

Sony has got form in hosting digital festivals after it moved its LA Screenings offering online earlier this year. Its Virtual October Formats Fest follows the physical Mipcom event being canceled earlier this month.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad