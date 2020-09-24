Solstice Studios Names Film Industry Vet Terry Curtin EVP Of Communications

Terry Curtin has joined Solstice Studios as EVP of Communications.

She replaces Elissa Greer, who has segued to the role of lead communications consultant on the studio’s next release, the Mark Wahlberg drama Good Joe Bell, which Solstice recently snapped up at TIFF for $20M as Deadline first reported.

Curtin will report to Vincent Bruzzese, Head of Marketing & Strategy, and will oversee all aspects of film publicity and promotion as well as corporate communications for the company.

“Terry is a world-class executive who is respected across the industry,” Bruzzese said. “We’re fortunate to have her join the company on a full-time basis. Terry and Elissa worked extremely well together and delivered an excellent publicity and promotion campaign for Unhinged, under difficult circumstances: launching the first new movie back in U.S. theaters this summer was no easy task. I look forward to their teaming up to achieve similarly striking results on Good Joe Bell.”

Curtin joins Solstice from her boutique consulting agency, which has been engaged by such prominent clients as DreamWorks Animation, Lionsgate, iHeart Media, Roadside Attractions, Activision Blizzard, Imagine Entertainment, Universal Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox, Fanthropology, and Sean Penn and Ann Lee’s Humanitarian Relief Organization CORE. Curtin is a seasoned veteran who led the marketing departments at both Revolution Studios and Relativity Studios and has also held key marketing positions at such studios as DreamWorks Animation, STX Entertainment, Universal Pictures, 20th Century Fox, Disney, and MGM/UA.

On the agency side, Curtin led two entertainment ad agencies, Intralink and Cimarron, specializing in campaign strategy and branding. In addition to Unhinged, Curtin has contributed to such successful campaigns as: The Fast Times at Ridgemont High Virtual Table Read, Bombshell; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World; The Boss Baby; Trolls; The Gift; Act of Valor; The Immortals; Safe Haven; A Bug’s Life; Mulan; The Mummy; The Grinch; American Gangster; Monsters vs. Aliens; The Academy award winning A Beautiful Mind; Erin Brockovich; Anger Management; The Fast and The Furious; American Pie; xXx; Home Alone; 13 Going on 30; The Rock; Die Hard 1 & 2; 101 Dalmatians; Ransom; Leaving Las Vegas; Get Shorty; and Goldeneye – among many others.

Additionally, Curtin served as an adjunct professor for the USC School of Cinematic Arts’ Peter Stark Graduate Program, teaching film and television marketing. An active member of AMPAS, Curtin serves on the Executive Committee for the Marketing and Public Relations Branch.

Solstice’s first theatrical release, Unhinged, starring Academy Award Winner Russell Crowe was the first nationwide movie to bring hard-top movie theaters back after their near 6 month shutdown due to the pandemic. The $30M feature production is on course to make $20M stateside, with close to $30M WW to date.