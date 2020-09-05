SNL Will Honor Chadwick Boseman With Rerun Of His Hosted Episode Tonight

Tonight, Saturday Night Live pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the star of Black Panther, by airing an SNL repeat from April 2018.

The date marked the only time Boseman hosted the show, and came as his ascension to major movie star was in full flower. His Black Panther star vehicle was already the cultural buzz of the moment, and Avengers: Infinity War was about to cement his status. Boseman played T’Challa, the King of Wakanda, in both films.

Boseman died on August 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

The above clip has become a viral sensation this week, featuring Boseman in his T’Challa persona on an episode of Black Jeopardy! The clip has more than 24 million views as of today.