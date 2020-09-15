‘Snake Eyes’s Andrew Koji Joins Brad Pitt in Sony’s ‘Bullet Train’

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Koji is set to join Brad Pitt in the action-thriller “Bullet Train” for Sony Pictures. Joey King is also on board.

Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch will direct and also supervise the script, which will be written by Zak Olkewicz. The film has been moving at light speed since Leitch attached himself last month with Pitt coming on shortly after, marking his first film commitment since winning his first Oscar for acting in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. The film is looking at a fall start in Los Angeles.

The film is based on the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle” by best-selling author Kotaro Isaka. Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc., who represent Isaka and the IP, are executive producers on the project.

Harvill Secker has separately announced that it will publish the novel “Bullet Train” in English next year. Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce “Bullet Train” through their company 87North, along with Antoine Fuqua. Kat Samick is exec producing and Brittany Morrissey is the executive overseeing the project for Sony Pictures.

Plot details are vague though Koji is expected to play one of the four assassins in the film along with Pitt and King.

The Japanese/British actor will next star in the Paramount feature Snake Eyes as ‘Storm Shadow’ opposite Henry Golding. Koji also stars in Jonathan Tropper’s new Cinemax series, Warrior, which is inspired by the writings of Bruce Lee and just wrapped its second season.

He is repped by WME, Principal Entertainment, Eammon Bedford Agency (UK) and Myman, Greenspan, Fox, Rosenberg, Mobasser, Younger & Light.