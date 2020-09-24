‘Smilla’s Sense Of Snow’: Amma Asante To Direct Constantin Adaptation Of Peter Höeg Novel

Belle and A United Kingdom filmmaker Amma Asante is set to direct Constantin’s latest drama series adaptation of Peter Höeg’s Smilla’s Sense of Snow.

The series, which was already made into a 1997 feature from filmmaker Bille August and starring Julia Ormond, follows Smilla Jaspersen, whose investigation into the mysterious death of an immigrant Inuit child from the projects evolves into a much grander supernatural epic. Her search for answers sets her on a journey to her native home of Greenland, where a mysterious extraterrestrial object hidden deep in the ice and averting evil for millennia is waiting for the right person to unlock its powers. Clive Bradley is writing the most recent adaptation.

EPs of the new TV adaption are Constantin Film’s member of the executive board Oliver Berben and Robert Kulzer. Martin Moszkowicz, CEO of Constantin Film, and who also produced the feature, is producing with Colin Scully, Alex Westmore and Brandon Zimon.

The studio is expected to take the project out shortly to US premium cable and streamers in the near future.

Said Asante: “I’m absolutely delighted to be helming a show with such a powerful female lead at its center. Peter Höeg’s 1993 novel gave us a potent social commentary, with a heroine ahead of her time, that illuminated themes more relevant today than ever. It was a compelling alchemy for

me, and a wonderful jumping-off point for our update into a modern supernatural thriller that asks poignant questions for our times.”

In TV, Asante most recently directed Cate Blanchett in the Emmy-winning Mrs. America and Elizabeth Moss in The Handmaid’s Tale. Asante is represented by Mosaic, CAA, United Agents, and Barry Littman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Nick Hanks, SEVP Business & Legal Affairs and Operations negotiated the deal on behalf of Constantin along with Sarah Santos of Media Strategies International.